Current Vacancies

Apply now

The Treasury is seeking to fill several APS Level 5 and APS Level 6 Policy and Corporate Analyst positions in Canberra. Limited future opportunities may arise in Sydney.

About the Treasury

The Treasury is a respected and influential central economic agency. We provide advice and analysis to the Australian Government on a broad range of economic, fiscal, structural, financial and tax policy issues and monitor global economic conditions to make sure Australia is well placed to respond to emerging trends. We seek passionate people from diverse professions who will work collaboratively to deliver the ideas and advice that will help Australia meet future challenges.

We are committed to making the APS5-6 Policy and Corporate Analyst positions accessible to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through the Indigenous Employment Affirmative Measure process. While merit remains the basis for selection, engagement and promotion, this process is only open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the 'Racial Discrimination Act 1975'. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait people.



Indigenous Australians - Initiatives at the Treasury

Treasury is focussed on increasing Indigenous Australians representation and engagement in recognition of the vital contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can make across economic, cultural and organisational domains. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to build Treasury's knowledge, understanding and respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, and ensure our work continues to represent the Australian population we serve.



Indigenous employment initiatives are part of our broader workplace inclusion and diversity program that is driven by our commitment to value, respect and embrace diversity. We aim to embed a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritages and cultures in economic policy making as outlined in our Inclusion and Diversity Strategy 2019-2021, Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2021-2023 and Indigenous Employment Strategy 2018-2023.

About the Positions

We are seeking talented, collaborative and highly motivated individuals to work across the various Groups and Divisions as APS Level 5 or APS Level 6 Policy or Corporate Analysts. In these positions you will support in anticipating and analysing policy issues with a whole-of-economy perspective, understanding government and stakeholder circumstances and respond to changing events and directions. Your responsibilities may include: delivering projects or programs, undertaking research, preparing reports and briefings to Treasury Ministers, submissions to Cabinet and replies to parliamentary questions, developing legislative materials, participating in consultation and stakeholder engagement processes and representing the work area at internal and external forums, meetings and presentations.

Policy and Corporate Analyst opportunities are available in the following areas:

Public policy

Law / regulatory / compliance

Economics, data and statistics

Financial accounting / budgeting

Suitable candidates will have career experience relevant to the current opportunities and demonstrate the ability to support and engage the future direction of the Treasury. Tertiary qualification(s) in economics, law, business, accounting, finance, public policy, political science and/or mathematics/data science would be desirable.

Eligibility

A merit pool may be established to fill future ongoing and non-ongoing similar vacancies, should they become available within 18 months from the date advertised.

Non-ongoing opportunities may be offered for a specified term for an initial period of up 12 to 18 months (determined by business requirements), with the possibility of extension up to three years.

Please refer to the attached Position Description for comprehensive information on available opportunities.

For further information, please contact the Recruitment Team through (02) 6263 2222 (Option 3) or recruitment@treasury.gov.au.