Current Vacancies

The Treasury is looking to fill several APS Level 5 and APS Level 6 Policy and Corporate Analyst positions in Canberra. Limited future opportunities may arise in Sydney.

About the Treasury

The Treasury is a respected and influential central economic agency. We provide advice and analysis to the Australian Government on a broad range of economic, fiscal, structural, financial and tax policy issues. We also monitor global economic conditions to make sure Australia is well placed to respond to emerging trends.

Treasury provides some of the best career opportunities in the public service that enable the opportunity to contribute substantially to the Australian Government policy that affects all Australians. We seek passionate people from diverse professions who will work collaboratively to deliver the ideas and advice that will help Australia meet future challenges. With attractive salaries, superannuation, generous leave entitlements and career development opportunities, you will be well rewarded at the Treasury.

We are committed to making the APS5-6 Policy and Corporate Analyst positions accessible to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through the Indigenous Employment Affirmative Measure process. While merit remains the basis for selection, engagement and promotion, the aim of this process is to increase the representation of Indigenous Australians in Treasury and the Australian Public Service.

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the 'Racial Discrimination Act 1975'. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait people.



Indigenous Initiatives at the Treasury

Treasury is focussed on increasing Indigenous representation and engagement in recognition of the vital contributions Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can make across economic, cultural and organisational domains. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to build Treasury's knowledge, understanding and respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, and ensure our work continues to represent the Australian population we serve.



Indigenous employment initiatives are part of our broader workplace inclusion and diversity program that is driven by our commitment to value, respect and embrace diversity. We aim to embed a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritages and cultures in economic policy making as outlined in our Inclusion and Diversity Strategy 2019-2021, Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2021-2023 and Indigenous Employment Strategy 2018-2023.



We also have a commitment to upholding an organisational culture of respect and inclusion through mandating Cultural Awareness Training and celebrating Indigenous Australian heritage and culture through active participation in NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Week and participation in whole-of-government Indigenous recruitment programs such as the Jawun secondment and the Pat Turner Scholarship as a means to build and retain Indigenous cultural capability in the Treasury.

About the Positions

Due to an increase in the breadth and depth of Treasury’s accountabilities, we are seeking talented, collaborative and highly motivated individuals to work across the various Groups and Divisions as APS Level 5 or APS Level 6 Policy or Corporate Analysts. This is your unique opportunity to play a key role in contributing to shaping policy advice and assisting in the implementation of Commonwealth Government reforms. Positions are available in the following areas:

Policy / Programmes / Law

Public policy

Law / regulatory

Economics, data and statistics

Finance and budgeting

Corporate

Financial accounting / budgeting

Information management / technology

Suitable candidates will have career experience relevant to the current opportunities and demonstrate the ability to support and engage the future direction of the Treasury. Tertiary qualification(s) in economics, law, business, accounting, finance, public policy, political science and/or mathematics/data science would be desirable.

Please refer to the attached Position Description for comprehensive information on available opportunities.

For further information, please contact the Recruitment Team through (02) 6263 2222 (Option 3) or recruitment@treasury.gov.au.