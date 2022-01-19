Current Vacancies

Apply now

The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Treasury is committed to making the Graduate Development Program accessible to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders through the Indigenous Employment Affirmative Measure process. While merit remains the basis for selection, engagement and promotion, the aim of this process is to increase the representation of Indigenous Australians in Treasury and the Australian Public Service.

Treasury’s Graduate Development Program offers recent university graduates the opportunity to join the Australian Government’s leading economic adviser.

Contrary to popular belief, we don’t only employ economists – we offer opportunities to exceptional graduates from a range of disciplines, including law, accounting, data, statistics, mathematics, political science and many more.

Our two-year graduate development program will provide you with targeted training and development and two (12 month) work rotations in different areas of the department where you can develop your skills, knowledge and influence as a valued member of Treasury and contribute to what it does.

If you are successful you will be engaged as an APS Level 3 with a commencing salary of $68,405.

For more information about the Treasury Graduate Development Program visit: http://graduates.treasury.gov.au/.

Recruitment Process

Date Recruitment Stage 19 January 2022 Applications Open 25 April 2022 Applications Close May 2022 Shortlisting June 2022 Online Assessments, Virtual Interviews and Referee Checks July 2022 Merit Pool created Offers made

Eligibility

To apply for the 2023 Treasury Graduate Development Program - Indigenous Affirmative Measures you must meet the following eligibility criteria:

You must be an Australian citizen by the end of the calendar year in which you apply e.g. become an Australian citizen by December 2022.

You need to complete an Australian-recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree by the end of the calendar year in which you apply.

The minimum requirement is a Bachelor degree.

Your most recent qualifying degree must be no more than five years old on the date you lodge your application.

You will need to have attained good academic outcomes to ensure that you are competitive in the selection process.

You must be willing and able to move to Canberra for the duration of the program.

You must be able to provide confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage.

You must be able to obtain a valid Australian Government security clearance once accepted onto the program.

You must be willing to undergo any police, character, health or other checks required.

If your only qualifying degree is from an overseas university, you will need to provide a statement verifying the recognition of your qualifications from an Australian state or territory government overseas qualifications unit.

Unfortunately we are unable to consider your application without this supporting documentation.

If you are offered a role, you will need to obtain a valid Australian Government security clearance prior to your commencement. For more information on security clearances please visit the Australian Government Security Vetting Agency (AGSVA)

Confirmation of heritage

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Affirmative Measures applicants must provide confirmation of heritage prior to being offered a role. Types of evidence that are considered include:

a letter signed by the Chairperson of an incorporated Indigenous organisation confirming that you are recognised as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person, or

a confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent form executed by an Indigenous organisation.

If you do not have the required evidence prior to applications closing, you are still able to submit your application. Simply attach a letter or email which outlines the steps you are taking to source your documentation. You will have to provide documented evidence prior to being offered a position. If you're having trouble getting a confirmation, there are a number of resources to assist you:

Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies

Link-Up

Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations

National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation

To learn more about Treasury's commitment to Indigenous employment, visit the Treasury website.

RecruitAbility

RecruitAbility is a scheme that aims to attract applicants with disability. Applicants who opt in to the scheme and meet the minimum requirements of the role are advanced to a further stage in the selection process. Merit remains the basis for engagement and promotion.

If you identify as a person with a disability, you can ‘opt in’ for RecruitAbility on the application form.

Further information on RecruitAbility is available on the Australian Public Service Commission’s website.

Apply

Applications must be submitted before the closing date.

Your online application must include:

your resume;

academic transcripts;

a response to the application question; and

confirmation of heritage.

You will receive an email confirmation once you have lodged your application.

Start your application by clicking on the 'Apply Now' button.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact the Entry Levels Program Team via telephone (02) 6263 2222 (Option 3) or email EntryLevelPrograms@treasury.gov.au.