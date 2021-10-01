Current Vacancies

Apply now

About the Treasury

The Treasury is a respected and influential central economic agency. We provide advice and analysis to the Australian Government on a broad range of economic, fiscal, structural, financial and tax policy issues. We also monitor global economic conditions to make sure Australia is well placed to respond to emerging trends. Our employees are drawn from many diverse professions and we seek passionate people who will work collaboratively to deliver the ideas and advice that will help Australia meet future challenges

Policy Analyst and Corporate Analyst

Due to an increase in the breadth and depth of the Treasury’s accountabilities, we are seeking talented, team-orientated, flexible and highly motivated individuals to work across the various Groups and Divisions as Policy Analyst and Corporate Analyst to:

undertake projects, conduct research and analysis and provide advice

assist in the preparation of legislative materials, including drafting instructions and information to support the passage of legislation through parliament

assist in report preparation, policy issues and briefings to Treasury Executive and Ministers, submissions to Cabinet, speeches, replies to parliamentary questions and other correspondence

collaborate and engage policy issues and represent at internal and external forums.

Our ideal candidates will:

be future focused and responsive to stakeholder needs

be flexible and agile to meet immediate needs and future challenges

be team-orientated, have energy and determination to succeed

be able to make sound decisions and exercise judgment

be open, accountable and of high integrity.

Tertiary qualification(s) in economics, law, business, finance, public policy, political science, mathematics/data science, ICT and/or Accounting would be desirable.

Please refer to the attached Position Description for comprehensive information on available opportunities.

For further information, please contact the Recruitment Team through (02) 6263 2222 (Option 3) or recruitment@treasury.gov.au.